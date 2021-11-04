Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Temple police charge suspect in September shooting that injured 4

items.[0].image.alt
BCSO
Capture.JPG
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 19:02:25-04

The Temple Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Ja’Mountae Brazell for a September shooting that left four people injured.

Police responded at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, to the 900 block of S 24th St. to find the four victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Brazell was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail on Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

This story is developing as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 to report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019