Temple police charge suspect in September shooting that injured 4

The Temple Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Ja’Mountae Brazell for a September shooting that left four people injured.

Police responded at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, to the 900 block of S 24th St. to find the four victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Brazell was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail on Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

This story is developing as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 to report anonymously.