TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for assistance on the identity of those involved in a recent local theft case.

On Tuesday police reported currently unknown individuals were caught removing packages from the front porch of a home on the 1800 block of South 57th street.

Police say those who may know the identity of these individuals are urged to contact them at (254)-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers a (254)-526-8477 to report anonymously; also available online.