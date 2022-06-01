Watch
Temple PD searching for suspect in counterfeit currency case

Temple Police Department
Temple police suspect of counterfeit currency. Authorities currently looking for the identity of the suspect depicted.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 01, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police is asking the public for the identity of an unknown suspect.

Temple PD said Wednesday the suspect is wanted for questioning regarding the use of counterfeit currency.

Police did not mention any locations where the counterfeit currency was used.

Those who can identify or have additional information are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500.

Bell County Crime Stoppers is also available for contact at (254)-526-8477 or online anonymous reporting.

