WACO, TX — The Temple Police Department needs help in identifying the suspect of vehicle burglaries.

The suspect is involved with several burglaries that occurred on Airport Road in Temple, where four firearms and tools were taken.

Temple PD released security camera surveillance of the burglar breaking into a 2018 Honda CRV outside a residence on June 3.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.