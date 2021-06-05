Temple PD investigating Saturday morning shooting that sends one to the hospital

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:50 Saturday morning.

TPD found a 19-year-old male with a gun shot wound in the leg near the 4000 block of Mariam Rd.

During the investigation, officers found that the victim was shot near the Cole Porter Dr. and Linwood Rd. intersection before eventually being found on Mariam Rd.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be driving in a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.

