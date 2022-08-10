Temple ISD implements SMART tags™ for students

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District System announced its new SMART tag™ system being implemented for the upcoming school year to increase safety, security, visibility, and communication on Monday.

With these SMART tags™, families will have real-time information for their children and dependents each time the student enters or exits their bus each day, including ensuring the student exits at the right stop, the number of stops for their bus route, expected time of arrival and more, Temple ISD said in a statement.

SMART tags™ use secure cloud technology for their features, according to the district's statement. Tablets with NFC readers will be equipped on buses for students to scan their tags on.

SMART tags™ are currently available for pick up at the Temple ISD Transportation Department, located at 919 North 31st Street.

Alternative dates and locations are below for families to pick up their SMART tags™ for eligible students:

Sixth-graders can pick up their tags during orientation on August 17 at all three middle schools.

Tags for ninth-graders will be available for pick up at the parent meeting at Temple High School Tuesday or on August 18.

Elementary school-age students can pick up their tags at 'Meet the Teacher' night at their elementary school on August 18.

Pre-K students may pick up their tags at 'Meet the Teacher' night at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on August 22

“We are very excited to roll out the new SMART Tag™ program. This new program will enhance safety and security for all of our bus riders and drivers,” said Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations for Temple schools Kent Boyd. “The sooner we can get the tags in the hands of our students, the better. Therefore, we would like to encourage all parents of riders to pick up tags before school starts at one of the designated times and locations.”

Those with questions or need information can contact the transportation office at (254)-215-6966 or visit Temple ISD's SMART tag™ website.