Temple High School placed on lockout as Temple PD investigates suspicious device

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a suspicious device found in the 800 block of N 31st Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, Temple PD placed Temple High School under lockout.

They have also closed off the surrounding street and are asking that people please avoid the area.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to retrieve the suspicious device.

Shortly before 2pm the device was deemed not explosive and the lockout at Temple High School was lifted.

