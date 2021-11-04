Temple firefighters respond to early morning fire

TEMPLE, TX — Temple firefighters believe an extension cord and space heater could be to blame for an early morning house fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of E. Houston Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Two people and two pets inside the home at the time were able to get out without injury.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Temple Police and EMS also responded to the incident.