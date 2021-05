TEMPLE, TX — Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, May 12, Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc.

When crews arrived on scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the storage silo.

Firefighters were able to find the source of the fire and put it out quickly, keeping the damage minimal.

All employees in the area were able to make it out safely, without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.