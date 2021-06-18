Temple downtown parking regulations to be reinforced this summer

For anyone visiting Temple, downtown parking will be reinforced this summer for all visitors and residents.

The Temple Police Department is going to resume parking measures for 2-hour parking zones, and will issue citations beginning June 28.

When traveling downtown, visitors are warned to pay attention to signage indicating a 2-hour limit and to avoid citations drivers should not back into angled spots or park outside the lines, block alleyways, or park in loading zones or valet zones.

“With summer right around the corner, we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy everything downtown Temple has to offer,” said Alejandra Arreguin, Public Relations Specialist for the Temple Police Department. “Enforcing traffic measures will provide safe and efficient traffic flow, closer parking for those with disabilities and clear access for emergency vehicles.”

For more information on downtown parking measures, see Chapter 37, Art. 4 of the City of Temple Code of Ordinances.