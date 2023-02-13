Teen shot outside Houston corner store dies running for help, suspect wanted

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A 16-year-old boy in Houston was shot at least twice before he ultimately died trying to run for help.

As first published by ABC13, the shooting occurred Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the 22944 Block of Imperial Valley Drive.

The victim, Zion Lampley, was seen in a new video obtained by AB13, talking to someone in a gray car.

Detectives said Lampley was in the parking lot of a business strip center when a car stopped and there was a short interaction.

Obtained surveillance video shows Lampley walking to a gray Volkswagen Passat.

Lampley appears to lean into the driver's side window, interact with the occupants for about a minute and then, the car starts to drive away.

The video appears to show Lampley attempting to hold onto the car, possibly in an effort to prevent it from driving off.

At that moment, several shots were fired and Lampley can be seen falling backward, onto the pavement.

The teen is then seen jumping to his feet and running across the street, before ultimately collapsing, deputies said.

Officials said that's where he was later found dead.

ABC13 is crediting a nearby business for sharing the surveillance video.

Officials said they believe the boy lived at an apartment complex near the strip center.

Homicide detectives said they have several ideas about a possible motive.

Officials said they don't know how many people were inside the Volkswagen, but they believe there were at least two.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.