Teen found dead in Galveston with gunshot wounds, suspects wanted: KTRK

GALVESTON, Texas — A 15-year-old boy was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds this weekend in Galveston, police said.

As first published by ABC13, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2 on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the teen dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, according to officials.

At this time, officials said it remains unclear what lead to the shooting or who had been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (409) 765-3779 or anonymously through Galveston Crimes Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.