TEMPLE, Texas — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy overnight, but few details have been released.

Around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers patrolling in the 4300 block of Lions Park found the boy's body in the road with a gunshot wound. Police say the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. You can also give anonymous tips at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.