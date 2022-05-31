Teague police phone service malfunctions, temporarily unavailable

TEAGUE, Texas — The Teague Police Department reported Tuesday their phone lines became faulty and stopped functioning.

Teague police said those who needed assistance during this time to contact the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at (903)-389-3236; option one for dispatch.

Their phone provider has been notified of the down service and is currently working to fix the problem, according to authorities.

Officials first reported the down service at noon and said the public will be notified once additional information is made available.

As always, please call 911 for emergencies.