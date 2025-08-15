Teague Police concludes investigation of alleged animal cruelty claims sparked by social media posts

TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — The Teague Police Department issued a final statement on Friday following an investigation into recent animal cruelty allegations sparked by social media posts.

This comes after a press release on Thursday regarding the police department clarifying the status of animal cruelty allegation concerning the abuse of dogs reportedly housed within the city limits.

"These claims, which include accusations of dog fighting and the use of bait animals, have circulated widely on social media and prompted significant public concern," Teague PD said.

The police department launched an investigation into the allegations and confirmed the following:



No evidence of animal cruelty has been found within the incorporated limits of Teague

The individual initially identified as housing the dogs resides in Teague; however, the animals themselves are located outside the city’s jurisdiction

A Teague Animal Control Officer made direct contact with the individual and conducted an in-person welfare check. The dogs were found to be safe, healthy, and exhibiting behavior consistent with well-treated animals.

Contrary to circulating rumors, the dogs are alive and show no signs of abuse. They were observed to be playful and in good condition

But due to the significant harassment the individual experience because of the recent allegation, the Teague Police Department recommended they voluntarily surrender the dogs to help de-escalate the situation.

Below is an update from Friday's press release:

"The dogs’ owner voluntarily surrendered both animals to Teague Animal Control. A rescue volunteer assisted in transporting the dogs to Dallas Animal Services (DAS), the facility where they were originally received. During the transfer, Teague’s Animal Control Officer confirmed there were no signs of abuse or neglect and that both dogs appeared to be in good health." - Teague Police Department

DAS veterinary staff did a thorough evaluation upon intake of the dogs and verified that they are healthy and receiving appropriate care, the police department said. The animals are now being taken to a foster home for a 48-hour hold, then will be placed with an out-of-state adoption agency.