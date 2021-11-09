'Talk to your healthcare provider,' Pediatric COVID vaccines now available

Medical professionals agree that getting a vaccine is the quickest way to put COVID behind us, and that includes vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11.

Last week the CDC officially recommended that children 5 to 11 years of age should get the vaccine. This was after they found that the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective in young children.

Here in Bell County, they are working to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible for children now that most hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies have received their supply of doses.

"The community can also go to vaccines.gov and put in their zip code, they now have availability of where you can get the Pizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds also on that website,” said Nikki Morrow, interim director of the Bell County Health District.

With the vaccine for young children being easily available, the health district is urging parents to get their child vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The more people that we have protected and the more people that we have vaccinated in our community, the less likely that we are going to put a strain on our hospitals. It’s going to reduce severe illness and also help to prevent death,” said Morrow.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for young kids, medical professionals are now faced with reassuring parents that it is safe was and properly tested.

"The vaccines have had to go through the same number of trials as they would in a longer use or under normal terms. So, they have been vetted and tested,” said Amy Mersiovsky, 23-year Pediatric Nurse and Director of the Department of Nursing, Texas A&M Central Texas.

Doctors and nurses are also having to educate the public on vaccine misinformation.

"There are so many sources out there that are not scientifically based and we need to be really careful of those,” said Mersiovsky.

That is why they are urging people to only listen to verified professional sources.

"Talk to your healthcare provider," said Mersiovsky. "Many of the healthcare organizations across the state, the children’s hospitals, the pediatric organizations, the pediatric physicians organizations are putting out good information that is factual information."

Medical professionals are saying that you should get your child vaccinated but ... if you are hesitant or want more information, you should reach out to your child’s pediatrician or your primary care physician.