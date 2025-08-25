UPDATE: SWAT surrounds home in Bartlett, one person taken into custody

UPDATE at 4:27 p.m.:

The Bell County Sheriff's Office provided more details to 25 News on events that took place Monday afternoon that prompted nearby schools to go on a secure status.

A call came in at 12:47 p.m. by a man saying there was a shooting, prompting Bartlett and Holland Police Departments to respond.

Another 911 call came in reporting multiple people shot on the 100 block of Davilla Street, near Emma Street. The Bell County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was then activated at 1:13 p.m.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Round Rock Police Department, Bell County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Game Wardens all responded to this incident.

Corey Powell with the Bell County Sheriff's Office tells 25 News that they surrounded the house and started negotiations with the man, and during this he was talking to his mother who is located in Jarrell.

Officials were able to verify that his children were okay.

Gas was deployed inside the home, and then he came out after "mild resistance."

There was a woman inside the home as well and she was not injured.

The suspect taken into custody is identified as 38-year-old Richard Garcia. The BCSO says there are mental health concerns.

UPDATE at 3:33 p.m.:

Bartlett ISD lifted its secure status and will proceed with dismissal of its regular schedule today.

UPDATE at 3:19 p.m.:

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was taken into custody and the incident was resolved around 3:15 p.m.

BCSO says SWAT used gas and that's when the man came out of the home and was taken into custody. There was also a woman inside the home. No injuries have been reported during this incident, the BCSO said.

ORIGINAL at 3:14 p.m.:

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says it's on scene assisting the Williamson County Sheriff's Office with a barricaded subject inside a home on Davilla Street and Emma Street in Bartlett.

SWAT from BCSO and the WCSO have the home surrounded after receiving reports of a shooting.

However, BCSO said there is not an active shooter on the school campus. Bartlett ISD was placed on a secure status out of an abundance of caution. No one is allowed in or out of the building and students are not allowed to check out at this time.

BCSO is asking the public to stay clear of the area as it's an active scene.

This is a developing story and will provide updates on air and online as soon as they're available.