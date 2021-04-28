Suspected car burglar arrested after chase in Waco

WACO, TX — Early Wednesday morning, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office was trying to locate a stolen vehicle.

MCSO and the Department of Public Safety tracked the vehicle to an address in Downsville.

The suspect took off in the car and headed towards Waco, driving at a high rate of speed.

The suspect then got out of the car, jumped into another car and continued to flea law enforcement.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and DPS were able to disable the car at 18th Street and Cumberland Avenue.

After the crash with law enforcement, the suspect and took off on foot. The suspect was caught and arrested a couple of blocks away.

The driver of the stolen vehicle will be booked in McLennan County jail on multiple charges.

Multiple agencies were involved in this pursuit, including, McLeannan County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Waco PD, and Waco ISD PD.