Suspect wanted out of Uvalde for human smuggling arrested by Central Texas authorities

CENTRAL TEXAS — One suspect who was wanted out of the Uvalde Police Department was arrested at around 2:45 p.m. in Lorena, following an attempted traffic stop that led to a vehicle pursuit, then a foot pursuit.

Lorena, Troy, and Temple police apprehended Chainze Lamar Faheem Wilson, and found a glock handgun with a 30 round magazine and marijuana in the vehicle.

Wilson was wanted for the smuggling of a person under the age of 18 — a second degree felony.

He was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with the smuggling of a person under 18-years-old, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention on foot, possession of marijuana, and the unlawfully carrying of a weapon.