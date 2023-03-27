Suspect wanted in Leon County on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted on multiple charges.

(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

Brandon Yates is wanted on the following charges, including:



Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation of Certain Court Orders - MA

Violation of Court Orders - F3

Aggravated Assault - Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Motion of Revoke DWI 3rd or More

Burglary of a Habitation

Yates is said to be armed and dangerous, authorities warn locals to avoid approaching him and to contact them immediately instead.

He was last seen in Polk County, having fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749 or Leon County Crime Stoppers at 844-234-8477.