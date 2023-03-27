Watch Now
Suspect wanted in Leon County on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping

Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:17:14-04

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted on multiple charges.

Brandon Yates is wanted on the following charges, including:

  • Aggravated Kidnapping
  • Violation of Certain Court Orders - MA
  • Violation of Court Orders - F3
  • Aggravated Assault - Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Motion of Revoke DWI 3rd or More
  • Burglary of a Habitation

Yates is said to be armed and dangerous, authorities warn locals to avoid approaching him and to contact them immediately instead.
He was last seen in Polk County, having fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749 or Leon County Crime Stoppers at 844-234-8477.

