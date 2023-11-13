Suspect in custody after Harker Heights police found 1 man dead, 1 woman injured

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police have taken a suspect into custody after one man was found dead, and one woman was found with multiple injuries.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for reports of an injured female, and found the victim suffering from head and arm injuries.

She also told officers there was a male victim and an alleged male suspect at an abandoned building in the 500 block of the same street.

Upon arrival, the Harker Heights Police Department found the second victim unresponsive with severe head injuries, then found the alleged suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road — he was taken into custody without incident.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as 37-year-old Dangelo Xavier Valadez of Harker Heights, and an autopsy was ordered.

The female victim was transported to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries, then released.

The suspect is in custody pending felony charges.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.