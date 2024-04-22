Suspect faces Capital Murder charge for 2-year-old girl's death: Killeen Police

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in the death of a 2-year-old girl in 2023.

28-year-old suspect Ronald Vernon Legette was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

On April 29, 2023, Killeen police responded to McLane's Children's Hospital on reports of suspected abuse of an injured 2-year-old girl.

Police said the victim had subdural hematoma to the head and multiple rib fractures. She later suffered respiratory failure and died from her injuries on May 2, 2023.

Investigators said they determined that the victim's father and mother would strike the child with a belt and stick.

The victim's mother told authorities that she watched the father hit their children with his fists and other objects but focused primarily on the 2-year-old girl.

The mother also told authorities approximately one week before the victim's death, she observed the suspect strike the victim in the head with a stick.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office reviewed this case on April 15, 2024, and a complaint was issued charging the suspect with Capital Murder. Another complaint was also issued, charging the mother, 30-year-old Portia Marquise Waller, with Injury to a Child with Intentional Injury.

Killeen police said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released.