Suspect arrested after attempted burglary, shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police have a suspect in custody, after an attempted burglary and shooting late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Barton Ave. just before 11:30 Tuesday night for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they learned a man tried to break into a home, armed with an axe. The homeowner shot at the man, but did not hit him.

No one was hurt.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Callers can report anonymously.