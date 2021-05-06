Supply chain breakdown creates issues for florists near Mother's day

WACO, TX — A perfect storm, that's what local florists are calling this week.

With not only Mother's Day, but nurses and teachers appreciation week, not to mention a booming post-COVID spring wedding season, flowers are in short supply.

"With mothers day we've got lots of orders so we're here to fill those," said Lisa Carter with C6 Designs and Events.

"At the last minute they're just blessed to get whatever they can get," said Carter.

What's more is the supply chain for flowers isn't exactly operating well.

"What's creating a bottleneck is reduced production still happening because of coronavirus there's major transportation issues with both air freight and trucking," said Tom Wolfe of Wolfe Wholesale Florists.

As a sixth generation florist operating in the Waco area of over a century, Wolfe says his family has seen a lot, but recently unforeseen obstacles are wreaking havoc.

"Another issue we're having right now that affecting shipments this week and next week is that the rebels in Colombia are blockading the roads to the airport and that's causing issues," said Wolfe.

Wolfe noting most people don't know that the boutique they're purchasing has flowers grown from around the world, his shop alone getting many of its flowers from South America, Europe and domestically California.

Wolfe saying mid priced items are especially in high demand, couple that with a depleted market with transportation gaps, makes this week a perfect storm for a shortage.

Wolfe's best advise is to get your order in as soon as possible.