Summit School students welcomed back to school by new donkey and goats

LORENA, Texas — Summer vacation has come to an end across Central Texas. For students at Summit School in Lorena, there was a lot to look forward to when they returned to campus.

In addition to the many animals the campus already had, they've added a donkey named Travis, and five new goats to their campus farm.

"It was like unique because Travis and all the other goats and animals just came up to me and like, start harassing me and be like, 'Don't leave!'," said third grade student, Peyton Coleman.

"Kids are responsible for feeding the animals, taking care of the animals — making sure they're fed," said the Head of School, Peter Holmstorm.

"They'll go in and change the chicken coop — collect the eggs. Each kid has an hour of farm work each week to make sure the property is taken care of."

It's all a part of their Forest School program. All 70 students on campus learn to work with the animals, how to garden, and take care of nature.

"We learn about animals, we learn about nature," Coleman said.

"It's a lot of different things we learn about from nature."

Holmstorm said learning this way can help the children grow in all aspects of their lives.

"We focus on whole child — mind, body and spirit. Part of the animals is also taking personal responsibility," Holmstrom said.

"All of that encompasses to really allow the child to develop skills they can't get in the traditional classroom and take that out in real life."

