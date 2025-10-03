Student taken into custody after Prairie View A&M University police receives tip on safety threat

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A Prairie View A&M student was taken into custody after the university's police department received a tip from a community member regarding a potential safety threat Thursday.

The university said the tip was thoroughly investigated and worked with law enforcement partners, resulting in the student being taken into custody.

"The University takes all matters of campus safety and security with the utmost seriousness and is fully cooperating with authorities. Protecting the safety and security of our Panther family is our top priority and a collective responsibility," the university said in a statement.

No other information was released and the situation remains an active investigation.