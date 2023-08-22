Student athletes and coaches making adjustments to stay safe and healthy in the Texas heat

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — When it comes to being an athlete in the Texas heat, the coaching staff at Copperas Cove High School is taking everything very seriously.

Doing physical activity in extreme heat can be very dangerous, and staying safe in the heat starts with staying healthy.

”You just have to be very aware, and communicate with them about their nutrition and how much water they’re drinking — not Coke and tea and that kind of thing, but how much fluid and how much actual water they’re taking in,” said Athletic Director for Copperas Cove ISD, Cari Lowery.

It doesn’t matter if the players are in strength training and lifting weights, or running around in the heat on the field — staff is making sure everyone is staying hydrated.

Staying hydrated simply isn’t enough — students need to make sure they’re eating properly.

”It’s like having a high-performance car. If you don’t put fuel in it, it’s just sitting on your driveway looking pretty,” said Head Football Coach at Copperas Cove ISD, Tony Johnson.

"We’re eating to acquire the fuel that’s necessary for them to run.”

The football team is also taking precautions like moving practices to the mornings and not wearing helmets if it’s not necessary.

”We want to be physical and I think that’s important, but there’s a point in time when you’re doing a lot of teaching, walking and talking," Johnson said.

"It’s not going to cost you anything to pop the top off and let those kids get some air flowing across their face."

Staff is also keeping a close eye on their athletes' weight.

”The UIL mandates that the kids weigh in and weigh out during the two a day process, and we’ve continued that through this portion of our hot summer,” Johnson said.

This week is the first official game of the season, so the athletic director has a message to all the players.

”Let's go get it. It's all about right now,” Lowery said.

“You’ve been working for it, you’ve been hoping for it, you’ve been dreaming about it. Now let's go get it and let's go win it all.”

It’s not just the athletes that are being affected by the Texas heat, but there’s other students like those in band, JROTC, and other groups that need to take precautions to make sure they’re healthy and safe.

Doing everything their teachers or coaches are telling them to do to be nutritious is crucial, because there’s nothing like being good, healthy and ready for go-time.