Storm damage estimated to cost McGregor ISD $100,000 in repairs

MCGREGOR, TX — Upwards of six figure storm damage to the McGregor School District has clean and and repairs underway.

Area thunderstorms hit the edge of McLennan County hard Friday mid afternoon, leaving in its path damage to the three campuses at McGregor ISD.

Speaking with McGregor's Superintendent James Lenamon over the weekend, he said cleanup is standing by as insurance needs to assess the remaining damage.

Among the most notable damage, the high school scoreboard collapsed, fences across the campuses where blown over, a metal awning connecting the elementary and primary school was knocked from the concrete, sheds were blown over, and even a statue lay on its side.

The district explained it fully anticipates the damage to be in the six figure range; this just a few weeks from the districts graduation.