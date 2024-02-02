Store owner shoots customer after verbal dispute in College Station, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department said that a store owner from Parallel Smoke Shop in College Station shot a customer after a verbal dispute on Thursday.

Officers said they were dispatched to the location around 8:50 p.m. Thursday and found a female victim with a gunshot wound. The responders immediately began to render aid.

The customer was transported to a hospital by emergency services and is in stable condition.

Investigators said their initial investigation revealed the customer had a verbal dispute with a store owner. The customer was asked to leave, and upon doing so, the store owner shot them with a handgun, police said.

Police identified the store owner as 40-year-old Ahsan Khan, who has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.