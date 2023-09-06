State Highway 174 bridge over Brazos River to close next Wednesday for inspections: TxDOT

CENTRAL TEXAS — The bridge over Brazos River on State Highway 174 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT said the closure is for routine bridge inspections.

"The road will be closed to through traffic at FM 933 on the Hill County side of the bridge and FM 56 on the Bosque County side," TxDOT said in a release. "Motorists will need to utilize FM 56, FM 933, and FM 1713 to cross during the closure."

TxDOT said they encourage drivers to follow proper road safety rules and eliminate all distractions when driving through work zones.