Suspect at-large after SWAT surrounds and breach Waco home

Posted at 7:46 PM, May 11, 2022
WACO, Texas — Waco police and its SWAT team surrounded a house on Gorman Avenue and North 32nd Street Wednesday evening.

A standoff occurred with the suspect inside.

Police communication via radio stated a robot entered the home to survey the surroundings.

Upon breaching, police reported a pistol was recovered from a bedroom.

At this time, authorities stated a woman was found shot with a wound to her lower body.

The woman has been transported to a hospital and her condition is currently unknown.

Police believe the shooting occurred due to a domestic dispute.

The suspect is still at-large.

This is still a developing story at this time.

