Suspect at-large after SWAT surrounds and breach Waco home

WACO, Texas — Waco police and its SWAT team surrounded a house on Gorman Avenue and North 32nd Street Wednesday evening.
A standoff occurred with the suspect inside.
Police communication via radio stated a robot entered the home to survey the surroundings.
Upon breaching, police reported a pistol was recovered from a bedroom.
At this time, authorities stated a woman was found shot with a wound to her lower body.
The woman has been transported to a hospital and her condition is currently unknown.
Police believe the shooting occurred due to a domestic dispute.
The suspect is still at-large.
This is still a developing story at this time.