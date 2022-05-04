Kids with special needs hit the outdoors with local non-profit

WACO, Texas — Millions of families in the U.S. have a child with special needs; many right here in Central Texas.

That’s why the JMB Fishing Foundation was born.

”We highlight families and these children and give them opportunities to do things they thought they never could do. We take them on hunting and fishing trips and send them on dream vacations. We get to meet a lot of really cool people,” said Jimmy Bennett, founder of JMB Fishing Foundation.

People like Morgan Broome and her son Elliott went fishing over the weekend.

”You know, having a boat is expensive...so we as a family really appreciated the opportunity to go and spend some time as a family on the water,” said Broome.

While their older son Nolan-who also has special needs-was catching fish with dad, Elliott spent time as "boat captain" and drove the boat.

Elliott’s glowing smile reminds the folks of JMB Fishing Foundation of why they do what they do.

”It’s obvious that these kids don’t have a disability. We’re the ones with the disability. These kids can love unconditionally, and we struggle with that. We can learn a lot from these kids,” said Bennett.

While they learn from the kiddos, the families experience the day of a lifetime.

”It’s such an incredible experience as a family. To just show up and have everything taken care of and just get to experience the joy that our kids had by being out there in those boats,” said Bennett.

Such experiences ended with Elliott leaving something to say to Jimmy Bennett:

”Thank you, Jimmy,” said Elliott.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for their next event, you can follow their link on Facebook or visit www.jmbfishing.org

