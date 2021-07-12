SpaceX expands in McGregor frontier, again

WACO, TX — SpaceX is continuing to make a boom in Central Texas. It will break ground on a rocket engine factory in McGregor soon.

To some, there are mixed reviews.

The small town of McGregor is used to growth. With the upcoming expansion, it has community members and city leaders not seeing eye to eye. The inside of JoLynn Brown's Antique shop is filled with "the old." Nic-nacs stacked floor to ceiling dating back decades all with their own story. But as the expansion hits the town, she says she having to get used to her new neighbor.

"That cloud and ball of fire that goes up is really scary," Brown said.

SpaceX set up shop in Central Texas a few years back, creating a boom in the community; literally.

"Brought fear to us, we thought bombs were coming down on us, but it was just SpaceX," Brown said. "There's a lot of people that don't like it because of the noise and the vibration."

She told 25 News, sometimes the sounds have shattered windows and cracked foundations of businesses.

"It sounds like a jet airplane was exploding out there," Brown said.

Jimmy Hering, Mayor of McGregor said there have been and are a lot of positives with SpaceX continuing it's expansion into their frontier.

"It creates economic activity for other businesses in town," Mayor Hering said. "We've experienced experienced residential construction like anything I've ever seen in my 22 years."

Hering said if you took a snap shot of the community, a lot of us would choose a life with SpaceX than without SpaceX.

