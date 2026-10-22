Sources: President Trump no longer coming to Waco, still planning Lubbock visit

WACO, Texas — President Donald Trump is no longer planning a trip to Waco next week, multiple sources have confirmed to our newsroom.

President Trump was set to visit Waco on Tuesday, Oct. 27, but there is no word yet on why the event was canceled.

The president will still reportedly visit Lubbock on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to those sources.

Trump launched his presidential campaign in Waco in 2023 and was set to return ahead of Election Day to rally Republican voters and back Ken Paxton against his opponent James Talarico in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

State Rep. Pat Curry (R-District 56) weighed in on the importance of the planned trip.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.