WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Waco next week, and State Rep. Pat Curry (R-District 56) emphasizes the location choice is far from coincidental.

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Why Waco? State Rep. Pat Curry weighs in on Trump’s upcoming visit

"I mean what an honor it is to have the president of the United States coming to Waco, Texas," Curry said.

Trump launched his presidential campaign in Waco in 2023. Now, he's returning ahead of Election Day to rally Republican voters and back Ken Paxton against his opponent James Talarico in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

Curry says Waco's location makes it a strategic stop for reaching rural voters across Central Texas.

"The rural vote is an extremely important Republican vote for us. And consequently, Lubbock and Waco both represent rural communities, and a rural television market, and basically gives us the best chance at getting the message to rural voters," Curry said.

Curry is encouraging Texas Republicans and independent voters to cast their ballots ahead of Trump's visit.

"We need our Republican voters and our independent voters to get out and vote Republican and vote up and down the ticket. So he's pushing to save this country and keep the country red and keep Texas red," Curry said.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, also weighed in on the visit.

"I am excited to welcome President Trump back to Waco, Texas, where he kicked off his 2024 comeback campaign. Central Texas is prepared to support our conservative agenda that promotes capitalism, a secure border and protecting the American Dream," Sessions said.

The rally is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the event is expected to start at 4:30 p.m., and Trump is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. The venue has not yet been announced.

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