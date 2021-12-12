Sophie Long found in foreign country; non-custodial father in custody

FRISCO, Texas — A missing Colin County girl has been found after being reported missing for five months.

Sophie Long, 11, was located in a foreign county and is now in protective custody. Plans are currently being made for her safe return to family in the United States.

Authorities have not disclosed which country she was found in.

According to law enforcement, her non-custodial father, Michael Long, has been arrested on a felony warrant for interference with child custody. Authorities believe he was attempting to take her to either Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

He is posed to be extradited back to Colin County.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

We are so happy that Sophie is safe.”

Additional information about the case is set to be released upon her return to U.S. soil.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!