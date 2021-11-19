Somerville High School student dead after train versus vehicle crash

SOMERVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old high school senior has died after a crash with a train, according to Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks.
All Somerville High School students will be released today at 12:30 p.m. with buses running their normal routes.
Stay tuned as this story is still developing.
Somerville ISD has since released the following statement via Facebook:
SHS is mourning the loss of a high school senior who was in a tragic accident this morning. We have 4 counselors at the school this morning meeting with students. We will be releasing the high school ONLY at 12:30 p.m. today and we will have buses available for those who ride. Please call if you have any concerns 979-596-2153 or 979-596-1534. The elementary and intermediate school will release at the regular time today.
Somerville Independent School District