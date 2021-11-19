GALLERY: Fatal train crash in Somerville leaves 18-year-old high school senior dead

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler. Jamie Burch

Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler. Jamie Burch

Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler. Jamie Burch

Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler. Jamie Burch

Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler. Jamie Burch

The 18-year-old female was a senior at Somerville High School.

Prev 1 / Ad Next