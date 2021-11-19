Watch
GALLERY: Fatal train crash in Somerville leaves 18-year-old high school senior dead

All Sommerville High School students will be released today at 12:30 p.m. with buses running their normal routes.

Somerville Train Accident
Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
Somerville Train 5 (Jamie Burch).PNG
Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler.Photo by: Jamie Burch
Jamie Burch (KRHD).PNG
Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler.Photo by: Jamie Burch
Somerville Train 3 (Jamie Burch).PNG
Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler.Photo by: Jamie Burch
somerville Train 4 (Jamie Burch).PNG
Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler.Photo by: Jamie Burch
Somerville Train 2 (Jamie Burch).PNG
Pictures from the scene of a fatal train crash in Somerville that killed an 18-year-old female high schooler.Photo by: Jamie Burch
259189910_1071355750303622_6562861241045073154_n.jpg
The 18-year-old female was a senior at Somerville High School.

GALLERY: Fatal train crash in Somerville leaves 18-year-old high school senior dead

Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
The 18-year-old female was a senior at Somerville High School.
