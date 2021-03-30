Menu

Some Copperas Cove businesses without water after fire hydrant damaged in crash

Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 22:08:01-04

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Some Copperas Cove businesses are without water after a fire hydrant was damaged in a crash.

An 8" water main. which services the south side of Bus US 190 from Allen Street to Gibson Street, must be turned off in order for repairs to be made to the fire hydrant.

Authorities say no residential properties will be affected.

Once repairs are finished, an announcement will be made as to whether a boil water notice is required.

