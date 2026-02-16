Some Central Texas counties lift burn bans following weekend rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Some Central Texas counties have lifted burn bans after recent rainfall over the weekend, including Bell and Lampasas counties.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the ban on outdoor burning on Saturday, Feb. 14, ahead of the planned Tuesday, Feb. 17 end date, citing recent rainfall. The burn ban was in effect for four days.

However, the county said the while the burn ban is lifted, residents are still required to report burns through the burn ban phone line at (254) 933-5555.

"This practice not only informs individuals of Texas laws around burning, but it also ensures that area fire department personnel are not mistakenly deployed to planned burns," the county said.

Hill, Limestone, Leon, Freestone, Burleson, Milam, Coryell, and Madison counties are still under active burn bans.

Below is a map from the Texas A&M Forest Service showing active burns bans as of Feb. 16: