Sole survivor of fatal crash in Leon County remains hospitalized: Officials

CENTERVILLE, Texas — The sole survivor of a fatal weekend car crash in Leon County remains hospitalized, officials said.

At 12:35 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to 535 South Cass Street on reports of a two-vehicle motor accident, according to the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a tree - resulting in "catastrophic" damage.

Responding crews found four patients trapped inside the vehicle and immediately began extrication.

As patients were recovered from the vehicle, Centerville firefighters said three patients were found to have sustained fatal injuries.

One critically injured patient was also recovered and transported by Air Med 12 to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

Texas DPS is currently investigating this incident.