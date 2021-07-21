Soldiers visit CCISD Ranger Reading Camp as superheroes that promote literacy

Students in Copperas Cove ISD’s Ranger Reading Camp got a chance to hang out with soldiers from Fort Hood Wednesday, July 21.

Some of the kids in the Ranger Reading Camp met with soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team for the first time.

”It’s my first time talking to soldiers. Well, my dad used to be and my sister is right now but I know them, just don’t know these people.” said Angel Huff, CCISD 1st grader.

Given that Ranger Reading Camp is funded by a Department of Defense grant, involving Fort Hood soldiers is a big part of the camp. But, this year the theme played an even bigger role.

”It’s really important to maintain the Fort Hood partnership. So, this year our theme was superheroes and of course we consider our soldiers to be everyday superheroes, so we invited them out,” said Heather Peacock, Director CCISD Ranger Reading Camp.

Getting to see all the gear and climb into an armored vehicle is something that doesn’t happen every day, and the children wasted no time doing just that.

”You can actually stick your head out the thing so you can see better and sometimes when you’re driving you can just stick your head out,” said Huff.

Days like this aren’t just fun for the youngsters, it also gives the soldiers a much deserved break from training and other day to day duties.

”I like being around kids, I have two kids of my own, and to me it’s just great to be a little part of their day. I know they get really excited,” said Sgt. Natalie Reynaga, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Sgt. Reynaga found out firsthand that it wouldn’t be a real day with the kids without one or two silly questions - clearly inspired by social media.

”The most funniest question that I had today, is if I showered in pickle juice. That’s the funniest one,” said Sgt. Reynaga.

Of course, since it was reading camp, all the soldiers made sure the kids knew how important literacy is if they want to grow up and be a soldier too.