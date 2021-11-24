Watch
Slideshow: Check out these cute 'little turkeys' born at Baylor Scott & White

These newborn and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.

Meet Samantha. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Rachelle. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Michael. He and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Dashiel. He and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Athens. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Amiri. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White
Meet Jaime. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital.Photo by: Baylor Scott & White

