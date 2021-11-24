Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Samantha. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Rachelle. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Michael. He and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Dashiel. He and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Athens. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Amiri. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Meet Jaime. She and the other newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in the hospital. Baylor Scott & White

Prev 1 / Ad Next