Skunk in Lampasas tests positive for rabies, had contact with two dogs

Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 01, 2021
LAMPASAS, TX — A skunk in Lampasas has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Lampasas Police Department, on March 30, an animal control officer picked up an "apparently ill" skunk that had been trapped in a yard in the 500 block of South Main.

Two dogs at the home had contact with the skunk.

The animal control officer euthanized the skunk and submitted it to a lab for rabies testing.

On April 1, the rabies test came back positive.

The dogs were current on their rabies vaccinations and received booster shots as a precaution.

