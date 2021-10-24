Skeletal remains, 3 children found abandoned in SW Houston apartment, sheriff says

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway in Southwest Houston after skeletal remains and three children were found inside an apartment this afternoon.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said officers are dispatched to the complex located at the 3535 block of Green Crest near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway.
Gonzaelez said investigators believe the skeletal remains found inside the apartment may belong to a child.
He did not add any further information on the condition of the children found alive inside the unit.
This is a developing story.
Heartbreaking. @HCSOTexas units are at an apt complex at 3535 Green Crest, near Addicks Clodine & Westpark Tollway. Units found three juveniles abandoned in an apartment. Skeletal remains, possibly of another juvenile, were also found inside the unit. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uVcybOugM9— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 24, 2021