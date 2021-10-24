Skeletal remains, 3 children found abandoned in SW Houston apartment, sheriff says

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway in Southwest Houston after skeletal remains and three children were found inside an apartment this afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said officers are dispatched to the complex located at the 3535 block of Green Crest near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway.

Gonzaelez said investigators believe the skeletal remains found inside the apartment may belong to a child.

He did not add any further information on the condition of the children found alive inside the unit.

This is a developing story.