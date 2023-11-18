Sixteen adoptions finalized as part of annual Adoption Day event

WACO, Texas — More than a dozen children had their adoptions finalized on Friday as part of McLennan County's 16th annual Adoption Day event at Baylor University.

Brian and Lindsey Eubanks adoption of their son Garrett was one of them.

"He's been living with us for about two years and everything is official and final today," Brian told 25 News. "He's a great boy and we're so glad to have him."

This was their second adoption and they got to share the big day with a ton of family, many friends, and several other McLennan County families.

"It's great, there's like 15 other families doing adoptions today," Brian said. "With our first one we didn't get to do this so it's definitely a different event and it's amazing."

Garrett's adoption was just one of 16 that happened on Friday as part of the celebration.

"It's a huge event!" Brian said. "They said a hundred people helped set this up and it looks like a hundred people set this up. It's no joke."

Adoption Day is hosted by the Baylor Law School each year. Law Professor Bridget Fuselier told 25 News her students start planning in April to make the day as special as possible for each family.

"They've been working on craft projects and things all summer and the last few months," she said. "Then starting Sunday they started assembling all of this, after class on weekdays and staying up here until 11 p.m. or 12 at night."

Fuselier said the day is meant to highlight foster care adoptions and the need for more foster families nationwide.

"All of the kids being adopted today have been in foster care and they have a family that wants them to stay with them forever," she said. "It's a way to spotlight the need for foster care families and the joy you can have when you get your forever family."

"There's so many kids out there who need help and they're all great kids," Brian said.