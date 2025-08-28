Six Central Texas schools awarded grants to increase student success, job security after graduation

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a grant totaling $1,613,200 to be distributed to six colleges across the state, including Academy ISD, Blooming Grove ISD, Hill College, Navarro College, Rice ISD and Temple College.

The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, announced on Thursday, aims to help fund training students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation and to support career and technical education training programs. The money will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train more than 540 students for careers that are in high-demand like nursing, mechanics, truck drivers and more.

“The booming Texas economy is largely built on career and technical training programs that ensure young Texans have the tools to compete in high-demand industries. This job training grant invests in the education of students so they can have a better job and earn a bigger paycheck. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their efforts to train Texans to build a better future for themselves and for Texas." - Gov. Greg Abbott

Schools awarded JET grants:

Academy Independent School District (ISD): a $330,535 grant to train 218 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Temple College.

Blooming Grove ISD: a $314,047 grant to train 16 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Navarro College.

Hill College: a $260,870 grant to train 96 students as truck drivers.

Navarro College: a $349,009 grant to train 100 students as mechanics.

Rice ISD: a $134,671 grant to train 90 students as registered nurses in partnership with Navarro College.

Temple College: a $224,136 grant to train 20 students as mechanics.

Earlier on Thursday, Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Temple College’s Workforce and Virtual Arts Building in Temple.

“The JET grants awarded today will help North Central Texas schools prepare more than 500 students for successful careers in high-demand occupations,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “Working alongside our local partners across the state, the Texas Workforce Commission is developing a skilled workforce to keep pace with the growth of Texas employers.”

Click here to learn more about the TWC JET grant program.