CORYELL, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Coryell has left one man dead.

The crash happened at 6:38 p.m. Friday on FM 107.

A 2008 Honda motorcycle that was operated by 61-year-old John William Chapman of Chilton was heading eastbound when it collided with a deer.

Chapman was ejected from his motorcycle without a helmet on and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Caldwell.

An investigation into the crash is still open.