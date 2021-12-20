Single-vehicle crash in Hamilton County leaves six hospitalized

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Hamilton County has left six people hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Country Road 101, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man's 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling northbound at an "unsafe speed" when he lost control, trying to exit a curve on gravel.

The truck then exited the roadway, collided with a culvert and rolled over before coming to a rest on its driver's side.

A 17-year-old male passenger was ejected and partially pinned under the truck, said Texas DPS.

He was later extricated by local fire department personal and transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple to receive treatment for an incapacitating injury.

Another male passenger, age 15, was also transported to that hospital due to an incapacitating injury.

The remaining four occupants, including the driver, were transported to nearby hospitals due to suspected minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.