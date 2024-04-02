Watch Now
Single lane closure coming April 9 at Old Waco Road in Temple

Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:24:40-04

TEMPLE, Texas — A new single lane closure is being added to Old Waco Road's ongoing construction.

The City of Temple said the short-term lane closure will be at the intersection of Dove Meadows Boulevard and Old Waco Road.

Construction at the intersection begins on April 9 and is slated to finish on April 12.

The city said the lane closure will begin with two-way traffic directed eastbound on Dove Meadows Boulevard and will reverse westbound once construction in those lanes finish.

Old Waco Road at this intersection will remain open and residents will still have access to their driveways, the city said.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at (254) 298-5660.

Construction Map:
